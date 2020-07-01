Highest daily tally of 52 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Kalumbi Shangula on Wednesday announced that the country recorded 52 new COVID-19 positive cases, which to date is the largest number recorded in a single day.

Shangula said 51 cases are from Walvis Bay, while one case is from a quarantine facility in the Kharas region. Thirty-four males and eighteen females. The youngest one is a one year old and oldest is 59 years. One is a Polish national and the rest are Namibian and they are all in stable condition.

According to the minister, the country now has 257 confirmed cases, with 24 recoveries and 233 active cases, while no deaths have been recorded. So far, 9551 samples have been tested. Currently, 879 people are in quarantine, he added

“We are currently experiencing a backlog in the turn-around time for the laboratory results. This is occasioned by the expanded targeted testing that is ongoing at the coastal areas,” he said.

“We ask for patience especially for those who are in the quarantine facilities and are waiting for their results and to be discharged. The NIP is working on this matter in order to resolve it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shangula encouraged people to continue to practice personal hygiene, in terms of handwashing, sanitizing, the correct wearing of masks, and to maintain reasonable distance from one another.