Solar Power Africa Trade Show and Conference postponed to November 2021

The inaugural Solar Power Africa event which was was scheduled to take place from 4 to 6 November has been postponed to next year according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Aimed at the renewable energy market, the event is presented in partnership with Solar Power International (SPI) and SNEC, two of the largest solar power and related industry shows in the world.

In light of ongoing developments around Covid-19, and after close consultation with event partners and key stakeholders in the renewable energy sector, Messe Frankfurt South Africa has taken the decision to postpone the event to November 2021.

“We had already put a significant amount of time into planning and preparing for this launch event. We would like to thank our partners, exhibitors and key stakeholders for their ongoing support and commitment to delivering a world-class event next year,” said Joshua Low, Managing Director, Messe Frankfurt South Africa.

In the interim, Messe Frankfurt SA will stay connected to the industry through a webinar series in partnership with the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA). Messe Frankfurt also plans on running a virtual conference in November, to give key stakeholders in the industry an opportunity to learn about the latest trends and opportunities within the renewable energy market in Africa. More information on this virtual series will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The health and safety of our visitors, exhibitors and staff is of the utmost importance to Messe Frankfurt South Africa. As such, we believe this decision to be in the best interests of all stakeholders and look forward to working with the industry to deliver an event that fosters the exchange of ideas, knowledge and expertise for furthering solar power and renewable energy development in Africa,” concluded Low.

Messe Frankfurt South Africa is in the process of finalizing the dates for 2021 and will make the official announcement once this has been confirmed.

 

