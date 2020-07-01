OYO to bring new drama exploring various themes in upcoming ‘Kapana’ production

Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) founder and director Philippe Talavera has partnered with two female writers Senga Brockerhoff and Mikiros Garoes to bring a new drama exploring themes of love, secrecy, fears and commitment in the upcoming film Kapana.

Actor Adriano Visagie (Salute!) stars as the lead in this film about two polar opposites who fall in love and The film looks at the fabric of society and some of the fears surrounding it, closely looking at what is forbidden or morally acceptable.

Apart from Visagie, who won Best Actor Southern Africa at the Sotigui Awards 2019 in Burkina Faso for his role in the 2018 film, Salute!, Kapana stars actress Felicity Celento (#LANDoftheBRAVEfilm), Elize de Wee (#LANDoftheBRAVEfilm), Foreversun Haiduwah (The Third Will), Albertina Hainane (The Third Will), Jeremiah Jeremiah (Salute!), newcomers Lukas Paulus, Simon Hanga and Chanwill Vries. Garoes also extends versatility by being co-writer and actor in the film.

On working with so many talented actors Talavera confesses it was a bit overwhelming, adding that it is the most prestigious cast OYO has ever had.

“I had wanted to work with Felicity for a long time for instance– so it was a dream come true. As usual, I really liked the fact that most experienced actors shared their knowledge with newer ones. The dynamic on set was really good,” Talavera said.

Cinematographer Kit Hoffman who has done an amazing job on the Florian Schott’s short film, Baxu and the Giants shot the film with Haiko Boldt as editor. Boldt has done works on numerous films, including #LANDoftheBRAVEfilm, Salute! and Kukuri. Jacques ‘Kauna’ Hoabeb, who also worked on Kukuri was the sound engineer.

The film is currently in pre-production and expected to be released next month. The film’s release is subject to government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Caption: Adriano Visagie, Mikiros Garoes and Foreversun Haiduwah behind the scenes of the film ‘Kapana’.