NUST students urged to first familiarise themselves with on-line learning before cancelling studies

The Management Committee of Council at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) has urged students to first familiarise themselves with on-line learning before making the decision to cancel their studies.

The university in a statement said that the deadline for final cancellation is 3 July after which the full tuition fee remains payable.

“Students who cancel their studies will be granted a credit of 75% on tuition fees, however the registration fee remains non-refundable,” they added.

NUST also stated that students who cancelled their studies before the COVID-19 lockdown will not be affected by this and students who resided in the hostels will be charged for the actual number of days from the registration period until the lockdown only.

NUST said Work Integrated Learning (WIL) Students who have not completed up to 50% of their learning may be credited with 100% tuition for the course and be allowed to re-register at an appropriate time upon application at their respective departments.

“Students may defer courses to the next available mode of study without financial penalty provided that the course would be completed in the same academic year and that the university’s academic staff is able to carry on with teaching and its administration.”

“Students may collect application forms to cancel their 1st semester course or subject registrations which will be available from 29 June to 3 July from the Office of the Registrar, COLL Regional Centres or from our website and all forms must be emailed to the Office of the Registrar at [email protected], hand delivered to at the main campus or to any COLL regional centre,” the university noted.