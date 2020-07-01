Old Mutual’s COVID-19 Food Outreach project lands in the Otjozondjupa region – Vulnerable communities to benefit

Around 200 households in the Otjozondjupa region will benefit from the delivery of food parcels valued at N$120,000 from Old Mutual on Monday.

The handover took place at the Otjozondjupa Regional Office in Otjiwarongo, marking Old Mutuals’ support to the 6th region in the country as part of its COVID-19 Food Outreach.

In March this year, Old Mutual made a commitment of N$5 million towards COVID-19 prevention efforts of which N$1 million was set aside for food supplies to benefit affected vulnerable individuals and communities across all the 14 regions in our country.

The office of the Regional Governor for Otjozondjupa in conjunction with the Otjozondjupa Regional Council have identified individuals in all seven constituencies of the region that are in dire need of basic food items to benefit from this donation.

This brings the total value of Old Mutual’s Food Outreach nationally to N$ 703 920.63, supporting over 1508 individuals in all 6 regions thus far.

During the handover, Old Mutual Otjiwarongo’s Branch Manager, Benson Tjiuma stated that “as a responsible and caring business that has been serving Namibians for the past 100 years, Old Mutual will continue to fulfil its commitment as a certain friend in uncertain times”.

He noted that Otjozondjupa region is well known for its reliance on agriculture activities specifically cattle farming for its livelihood but like other regions, many people are suffering due to poverty, increasing unemployment and other social challenges.

Tjiuma further extended his appreciation to the Governor’s Office and Regional Council of Otjozondjupa who have played an important role in identifying nutritionally balanced food parcels and handling the storage and distributing process responsibly.

Also in attendance at the handover event was Hon. James Uerikua Governor of the Otjozondjupa region who extended a word of thanks to Old Mutual stating that “I have taken note of Old Mutual Namibia’s commitment to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in our country. On behalf of the Otjozondjupa people I extend our sincere gratitude to Old Mutual for their generous gesture as this food items will go a long way by reaching serious pockets of our society that cannot feed themselves. I will make sure that these food reaches the people its intended for. We appreciate your donation.”

Meanwhile Old Mutual highlighted that it will continue with the roll-out plan in the remaining 8 regions in the coming weeks, in consultation with the lead Ministry’s National Health Emergency Management Committee as their key partner.

Caption: From left to right: Benson Tjiuma, Old Mutual Branch Manager: Otjiwarongo; Hon. James Unomasa Uerikua, Otjozondjupa Region Governor; Hon. Marlayn Mbakera, Otjiwarongo Constituency Councillor; and Ms. Agatha Mweti, Chief Regional Officer of Otjozondjupa Regional Council.