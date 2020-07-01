Select Page

Health Ministry receives 12000 litres of ethanol for sanitizer production

The developer of the Kudu gas field, BW Kudu, on Monsday handed over some 12000 litres of ethanol as part of their donation valued at N$1 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services at the COVID-19 Communication Centre in Windhoek.

The donation was handed over by BW Kudu’s General Manager, Dr. Klaus Endresen, and NAMCOR’s Upstream Development & Production Executive, Manfriedt Muundjua.

BW Kudu’s decision to provide 96% ethanol comes after the health ministry has identified that the provision of sanitizers is a priority. Ethanol is a main ingredient for the production of sanitizers.

BW Kudu is an energy company who since 2017 has been the operator and biggest shareholder (56%) of the Kudu gas field 130 km offshore southern Namibia, owned 44% by NAMCOR.

 

