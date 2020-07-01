KFC Namibia franchise gets new boss – Synergy Foods take over local operations

Synergy Foods, a joint venture between Vivo Energy and Baobab Khulisani, agreed to take over the management and operations of the KFC Namibia franchise, currently operated by Atlantic Chicken Company.

The venture plans to invest to grow the KFC business in Namibia and will both refresh and improve current KFC restaurants and look to open new ones, including adding restaurants at Shell branded service stations.

The KFC Namibia portfolio consists of 21 restaurants, seven 7 of which are in the Windhoek area alone, with others spread around the country.

Edward Walugembe, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Namibia said partnering with Baobab in relation to KFC Namibia makes perfect sense for Vivo Energy.

“We understand that customers at our Shell branded service stations want more than just a fill-up of fuel when they come to our sites. In recent years, we have invested heavily in growing and developing our convenience retail business; including the addition of quick service restaurants at our service stations. We have successfully added convenience and choice for our customers so the introduction of KFC Namibia is a natural development,” Walugembe said.

Grant Wheatley, Managing Director, Baobab Khulisani they have already partnered with Vivo Energy in Botswana and Côte d’Ivoire to manage and operate the KFC restaurants in those markets and are looking forward to bringing this recipe for success to KFC Namibia, meeting the stringent standards of the franchise group.

“Our first priority is ensuring we consistently provide our customers with the great KFC experience we are proud of, driving improvements through our passion for customer service and serving the great quality products customers in Namibia know and love,” Wheatley added.

While the announcement was made on 26 June, the completion of new ownership of KFC Namibia from Atlantic Chicken Company to Synergy Foods and transactions is subject to legal agreements and regulatory approval.

All existing KFC Namibia employees will transfer to Synergy Foods Pty. Ltd.