Nedbank Namibia appoints new MD – Martha Murorua eyes growth of brand and business

Nedbank Namibia this week announced that Martha Murorua will takeover from Lionel Matthews at the new Managing Director. Murorua will officially start in her new role with Nedbank on 13 July.

The role of Managing Director Nedbank Namibia was previously held byMatthews until his early retirement at the end of March.

Murorua is a young dynamic leader, who is passionate about Namibia and growing its economy. She brings sound and credible knowledge of retail banking and understands the challenges of the market.

“I am really excited to join an institution, which has a proud heritage of almost 50 years in our country. With an able leadership team and a committed legion of Nedbank employees, I look forward to the opportunity to grow both the Nedbank Namibia brand and its business influence to even greater heights,” said Murorua.

“Despite the unexpected COVID-19 challenges, I believe we have great prosperity in store and my aim will be to fully maximize our opportunities,” she added.

Murorua is an MBA graduate with over 26 years of experience predominantly in financial services. In her previous role, she held the position of Executive Officer: Consumer Banking at one of Namibia’s largest commercial banks.

Prior to that, Murorua spent 10 years with Old Mutual Namibia in various roles that included Finance and Operations Manager: Retail Mass Market, Retail Mass Executive Manager and Head of Lending Business and Strategic Initiative Executive.

Her formative years were spent in the audit profession with PwC and TransNamib Limited. In addition to her MBA in 2009 from the University of Stellenbosch, she also has obtained her Bachelor of Accounting Degree in 2000, from the University of Namibia, and her National Diploma in Commerce, Polytechnic of Namibia 1995.