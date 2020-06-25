Select Page

Regional and international flights suspension extended to 31 August

National airline, Air Namibia recently announced that regional and international flight suspensions are further extended to 31 August, due to COVID-19 impact and border restrictions not being lifted.

The airline in an announcement this week said it will continue to strengthen preventative measures at all levels of their operation.

“The safety of our employees, passengers, and clients remains at the heart of our operations,” they added.

Meanwhile, Namibia’s Health Ministry in an update on Friday, 26 June announced that it has now recorded 105 positive COVID-19 cases of which 22 have recovered.

The country will migrate from stage 3 to stage 4 from 30 June and points of entry will remain closed except for food and essential supplies.

 

