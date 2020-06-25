Transport sector COVID-19 fight gets injection from Engen

The transport sector fight against the impact of COVID-19 got a boost from Engen Namibia which recently sponsored fuel worth N$100,000 to the Walvis Bay Corridor Group.

Engen offered its network of retail service stations at the disposal of the Walvis Bay Corridor Group to have their mobile wellness clinics closer and more convenient to the communities and truck drivers.

“Mobile and roadside wellness clinics make a real difference in society as we continue the fight to reduce the impact of treatable conditions as well as, in these unprecedented times, ongoing screening to curb the spread of Covid-19,” managing director of Engen Namibia, Christian Li said.

The roadside wellness clinics remain open to ensure continuity of strategic clinical services. In particular, the focus is on ensuring that mobile populations such as truck drivers and other vulnerable key populations are continuously sensitised and screened for COVID-19. The mobile wellness clinics navigate to other hotpots around the country where health and wellness services are required.

“This sponsorship comes at a crucial time, where the ability to reach the vulnerable population and engage the various stakeholders across the country is fundamental to our mandate,” Mbahupu Tjivikua, CEO of the Walvis Bay Corridor Group said.

Tjivikua further applauded the transport industry for pulling together during these extra-ordinary times, supporting where they can to ensure the safety of the truck drivers, while having to adjust to the alternating procedures put in place due to covid-19.

Engen supplies fuel to over 60 retail sites across Namibia besides a network of commercial customers in several key economic sectors such as mining, agriculture, aviation, fishing, construction and transportation.

Caption: Mbahupu Tjivikua, CEO of the Walvis Bay Corridor Group and Managing Director of Engen Namibia, Christian Li at the handover ceremony in Windhoek this week.