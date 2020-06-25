Health Ministry receives support from Turkey as COVID-19 cases spike

The Health Ministry on Thursday received a boost of protective equipment from Turkey as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in the country. Namibia to date has experienced a spike of positive cases which now stand at 90 cases.

The assistance from Turkey included 60,000 surgical masks; 30,000 N95 Masks and 20,000 medical overalls was handed over by the Turkish Ambassador to Namibia, Berin Makbule Tulun.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula applauded the generosity from Turkey, stating that it came at the right time when the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is on the increase in Namibia.

“The Ministry has deployed several rapid response teams in communities highly affected by COVID-19, especially the community of Walvis Bay for early identification and prompt response,” he said.

According to Shangula, due to the travel restrictions, it has been very difficult for the ministry to secure a desirable stock level of these essential supplies, including the N95 masks, which are critical for use in the isolation facilities by health care workers.

“This donation is appreciated indeed and will go a long way in addressing the shortfall,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah who was also present at the event thanked the Turkish government for their solidarity, noting that the swift response from the Turkish Government bears testimony of the strong bond of friendship that exist between the two countries. Reiterating Ambassador Tulun’s words, the DPM said ‘hard times reveal true friends’.