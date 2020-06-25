‘Hot’ COVID-19 Erongo Region law enforcers receive mobile checkpoint office from Namport

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) recently donated a mobile office to be used by the men and women in uniform manning the Walvis Bay COVID-19 checkpoint.

The donation was handed over to the Navy Commander of the Namibian Police in Erongo region at a time where the Erongo region continues to record an increase in the number of positive cases related to the COVID-19 virus.

According to the Authoritythe shelter will ensure that the law enforcers are able to dedicate their attention to executing their duties unhindered from the unfriendly weather elements at the checkpoint.

“The checkpoint became operational on 5 May when the Temporary Isolation Truck port facility as officially opened in collaboration with our various stakeholders,” they added.

The Authority has since the beginning of the outbreak in March spent over N$400,000 to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Namport they will continue to closely monitor the requirements throughout the progression of the pandemic and within their means and continue to contribute to the national efforts to cushion the community from impact of the outbreak.

The country as of Thursday this week recorded 90 positive cases , with the Erongo Region recording the bulk of the cases.