Goethe Stage to premiere locally written, directed and produced short films in July

The Goethe-Institute Namibia will be hosting the Goethe Stage Short Films Premiere on 3 July at 19:00 via a live-stream on Facebook.

All films were written, directed and produced in Namibia by Namibians and the live-stream will include a Q&A session with the cast and directors, therefore the public is encouraged to follow and enjoy the premiere at home.

Michelle Namases from the Goethe-Institut Namibia said the short film genre is experiencing a new era across Africa and the publishing of videos online is more prominent, primarily because of the low cost in producing a short film.

“We aim to financially assist creativities in Namibia for their ideas to materialise and also provides support on methodologies and the process included the selection of three applications that have potential and relevance to Namibia,” she added.

She said that the final selection by the an independent panel of judges awarded Jenny Kandenge for The Game, Namafu Amutse for Mukumo and Lloyd Winini for Sacred Places.

Krischka Stoffels, Chief Media Officer at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology said she hopes this initiative continues and she was pleasantly surprised by the quality of some of the submissions and hope that more can be done to develop Namibian artist.

“I believe the potential is there but support is needed from all sectors, because what are and these artists can bring to Namibia is insurmountable and paramount to Namibia’s cultural identity,” she added.

Florence Haifene, Executive Secretary of the Namibian Film Commission said they did not hesitate in supporting Goethe Stage because they believe film is a reflection of society, both present and past and the tree stories have all managed to highlight that.

Partners in this edition of Goethe Stage include the Namibia Film Commission that donated N$50000 for post production of the tree short films.