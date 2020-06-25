Select Page

Air Namibia staff return to work after testing negative for COVID-19

Air Namibia announced that all their employees tested negative for COVID-19 following a possible risk of infection recently. Employees have since been informed to return to work.

The airline said voluntary testing was conducted on the alleged case(s) of possible exposure due to a positive case number 33 that was traced at flats 77 on Windhoek’s Independence complex, to which an Air Namibia employee has been linked.

Air Namibia said its head office building has been disinfected on Sunday, 21 June and since the risk level is zero, their restriction has been lifted immediately.

“The airline remains steadfast that the safety of our employees, clients, and every Namibian is of supreme primacy,” Air Namibia’s acting CEO, Elia Erastus said.

 

