GIPF member education media campaign to commence soon

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) will embark on a media campaign to inform, educate and sensitize its members about their benefits and the fund rules relevant to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GIPF announced this week that the campaign will commerce on 29 June and will run until 31 July.

“It is with great pleasure that we invite all our members to make use of these member information sessions on radio and print. We wish to emphasize that it is our members’ responsibility to make sure that they tune in and listen or buy the local newspapers to know more about GIPF offerings,” the fund’s Manager for Marketing Services, Amos Kambonde said in a statement.

The public is invited to tune into the local NBC language service station of their choice on Mondays and Tuesdays from 17h00 – 19h00, starting on 29 June, he added.

According to Kambonde, as a forward-thinking institution, they have also embraced the use of new technologies and urge members to make use of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Website pages for interactive sessions and to gain further information about activities taking place in the fund.

“We further wish to remind our members and beneficiaries that it is important to understand the rules of the fund and to know how they are applied. GIPF members are encouraged to make use of these platforms to gain more knowledge and be briefed on their rights and responsibilities and to find out what benefits they are entitled to,” he said.

Meanwhile members seeking for specific updates related to their benefits are encouraged to either contact their offices by calling in or by using the online member portal. Alternatively, members are encouraged to use email ([email protected]) or to use the inbox function in Facebook and Instagram pages.

“We are discouraging in person visits to our offices due to COVID-19. It is our duty to make sure that our members and the general public are informed and well-educated about our role and responsibilities as a fund. As such the GIPF is ensuring that all members are aware of the upcoming member education on radio and print,” he said, adding that the GIPF will also be running a campaign on the financial injection into the economy later this year.

Caption: The GIPF’s Manager for Marketing Services, Amos Kambonde.