PowerCom completes coastal and Rehoboth towers

PowerCom has completed four towers at the coast and an additional tower in Rehoboth, constructed with the aim to increase the ICT infrastructure providers footprint and asset base.

The commissioned towers will enable operators constantly seeking to improve coverage and increase capacity to deploy a vast array of services to customers which may range from 2G, 3G, 4G and 4.5G services.

The construction of the towers valued at N$5,2 million, commenced on the 13th of January and were handed over on 05 June. Three of the towers are located in Walvis Bay, one in Swakopmund and another in Rehoboth.

PowerCom CEO, Alisa Amupolo explained that PowerCom has aligned itself with the growth of these towns and has responded to growth demands of its inhabitants in as far as connectivity is concerned.

“By providing these infrastructures, it means individuals and businesses can communicate and facilitate business, furthermore adding value to our country’s economic growth,” she stated.

With the completion of the latest towers, PowerCom anticipates the acceleration of the remaining 14 projects which were impacted by Covid-19 to be central to its day to day operations. The will particularly be on towers were land has been acquired, namely; Onkani, Enghodi, Kupferquelle and Ncaute. Construction of these towers in anticipated to start in August.