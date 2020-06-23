Select Page

Policy brief launched by UN Namibia

Posted by | Jun 23, 2020 |

Policy brief launched by UN Namibia

The United Nations (UN) Namibia launched a policy brief titled “COVID-19: An emerging Development Challenge, but opportunity for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Namibia” last week.

The Policy Brief positions Economic Transformation in the context of COVID-19 and analyses how Namibia is currently fairing, through a socio-economic impact assessment order to generate short, medium and long term recommendations in addressing COVID-19.

Eunice Ajambo, Economist and Development Coordination Officer at UN Namibia said for economic transformation, employment is the cornerstone of the links between economic growth and social development.

“The commitment is evident in the range of strategies and policies in the country and to further unleash the benefits, identification of critical challenges, constraints and opportunities needs to happen, based on the policy space, institutional capacity, potential policy synergies, trade-off,” she added.

Ajambo drew inspiration fro the tenet of Goal 17, ‘Partnerships for the Sustainable Development Goals’ which underpins the power of working together as the engine of inter connection, possibilities and promise for our collective future. “The opportunity for Economic Transformation requires that all stakeholders work together, it calls for multi-stakeholder, holistic approach which can ultimately recalibrate Namibia’s future forever,” she emphasised.

The Policy states that crises can be opportunities for countries to recalibrate their policies and actions towards implementation of more long term sustainable economic transformation strategies that feed into national visions.

Therefore for Namibian, this can mean strengthened commitment to diversifying sources of revenue, enhance economic diversification through benefaction, natural resources value chain, alongside the range of complementary policies including human capital development and economic governance.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Quest to find top cattle producers starts at first weaner auction in July

Quest to find top cattle producers starts at first weaner auction in July

13 May 2019

Namibia, China to further cooperation in the broadcasting field

Namibia, China to further cooperation in the broadcasting field

29 November 2019

City elects new council next week

City elects new council next week

23 November 2012

Capricorn launches 2019 consolidated annual report

Capricorn launches 2019 consolidated annual report

9 October 2019