Lüderitz based Hangana Abalone signs recognition agreement with worker union

Hangana Seafood last week signed a new Recognition and Procedural Agreement for Hangana Abalone based in Lüderitz, with the Namibia Food & Allied Workers Union (NAFAU).

The agreement affecting 41 Hangana Abalone employees will ensure that the relationship between management of Hangana Abalone and the union is further strengthened, to ensure that Hangana Abalone and its employees can resolve workplace Industrial Relations matters in an amicable way, Hangana Seafood Human Capital Manager, Bianca Muller said.

Union branch organizer, Moses Ruben at the signing ceremony said the agreement will pave the way for workers to be represented equitably and to provide a meaningful service to the Union members.

“The union and its members are happy to have reached an agreement and will support all endeavours by the company in accordance with the Recognition Agreement,” Ruben said.

Hangana Seafood is an Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group subsidiary.