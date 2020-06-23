Air Namibia, Airports Company head offices under lockdown

Air Namibia and the Namibia Airports Company have announced that their head offices will be on lockdown for 14 days to investigate possible exposure to the COVID-19.

The investigation is stemming from the possible exposure due to a positive case no 33 that was traced at flats 77 on Windhoek’s Independence complex, which is classified as a point of risk. The Namibia Airports Company has just confirmed that one of its personnel resides at the flats and thus as a precautionary measure, the Company reversed to stage 1.

One of Air Namibia Personnel has confirmed to have visited Airports Company Head office on Monday, 15 June. The suspected officer has been on duty since then and has been mingling with other employees for 5 days. On Thursday, 18 June, the colleague participated in an urgent meeting that involved more than ten managers and line supervisors of which some are from the said company.

Furthermore, Air Namibia Flight Operations personnel, including Security Officers have been provided with personal protective equipment while the particular known contacts have been informed to immediately undergo self-isolation.