Letshego Namibia joins war against COVID-19 – Hands over donation to Office of the Prime Minister

Letshego Namibia has granted relief to its customers by offering payment holidays and providing relief during the current economic challenges as a result of the lockdown.

The Letshego Group has committed more than N$4million in direct financial support to regional government relief funds and non-profit organisations across its 11- market footprint in sub Sahara Africa.

Last week, Letshego Namibia Chief Executive, Ester Kali officially handed a donation of N$700,000 from its national N$1.1 million commitment, to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Kali thanked the government for its pro-active approach, saying “Indeed, this pandemic caught us all off guard but with the pro-active measures taken by government, directly led by the office of the Prime Minister, we can feel safe and confident that the government continues to do the most for the safety of its citizens.”

Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila received the donation with open arms and applauded Letshego for its contribution.

“I greatly welcome all the support from various institutions represented . It is up to us to work together as Namibians and make sure that the lives of all people are protected and that our country maintains the ability to deal with the impact of the lockdown,” she added.

Kali said that Letshego Namibia continues to abide by the health directives issued by the Ministry of Health. With the recent escalation in COVID-19 infections, Letshego Namibia has donated the remaining N$400,000 to the Erongo region.

“With the remaining N$400,000 we are supporting schools and members of the community in the Erongo Region. We are sure that through digitised support, internet access, food, clothing and municipal assistance this can ease the daily burdens of close to 100 households,” she said.

Caption: Chief Executive of Letshego Namibia, Ester Kali, the Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and Letshego Principal Officer, Jaco Kruger