Podium finishes for Vorster, Miller at Nedbank Rock and Rut XC1 Race

Posted by | Jun 22, 2020 |

The Rock and Rut MTB club hosted the long awaited Nedbank XC 1 race at IJG Farm Windhoek over the weekend.

The cool weather did not deter mountain bike enthusiasts from registering online and signing up at the event.

Michelle Vorster dominated the elite women’s category, increasing her lead with every lap and winning the race comfortably. Vorster will be flying the Namibian flag high in mountain biking at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.

In the elite men’s race, spectators could not identify a distinct favourite since Tristan de Lange and Alex Miller kept on alternating the lead with each passing lap. It came down to a closely contested sprint finish that kept the limited spectators on their feet and gasping for air. Alex Miller crossed the finish line first followed closely by Tristan de Lange in second place. Alex and Tristan remain hopeful to secure a spot for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. These young men will be participating at regional and international races throughout the year.

The Rock and Rut committee meanwhile thanked sponsors; Nedbank Namibia, African Marketing, Cymot Namibia and Mannies Bike Mecca for their generous support.

The committee also thanked all members and participants for upholding the COVID-19 regulations.

“We hope to see you all at the Nedbank XC 2 race scheduled for 4 July in Windhoek,” they concluded.

Caption: Nedbank Rock and Rut 2020 XC1 winner Alex Miller followed by Tristan de Lange

 

