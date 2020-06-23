Select Page

WorldChefs accredited judge to host Champion Boerewors training

Posted by | Jun 22, 2020 |

Boerewors Fans are in for a treat, as Chef Sanet Prinsloo, a WorldChefs accredited judge and Namibia’s own Boerewors Queen will host a Champion Boerewors training on 26 June at 08:30 to 12:00 at the Shoprite and Checkers Head Office.

Prinsloo is inviting only serious competitors to take part and the training, which is free for NamChefs members, but non-members must pay N$250.

“Every participant will receive a certificate of participation and may even be asked to be a Champion Boerewors Judge,” she added.

Chef Sanet explained that anyone who wants to participants must just make sure their taste buds are fine-tuned and they will get the experience of how to make and how to judge a good boerewors.

“You will get to learn what a good boerewors is about, use what you learn in the competition and get a chance to be requested to serve as a judge at the competition,” she emphasised.

There are only 15 seats available and one can make your bookings at [email protected].

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

