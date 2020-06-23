WorldChefs accredited judge to host Champion Boerewors training

Boerewors Fans are in for a treat, as Chef Sanet Prinsloo, a WorldChefs accredited judge and Namibia’s own Boerewors Queen will host a Champion Boerewors training on 26 June at 08:30 to 12:00 at the Shoprite and Checkers Head Office.

Prinsloo is inviting only serious competitors to take part and the training, which is free for NamChefs members, but non-members must pay N$250.

“Every participant will receive a certificate of participation and may even be asked to be a Champion Boerewors Judge,” she added.

Chef Sanet explained that anyone who wants to participants must just make sure their taste buds are fine-tuned and they will get the experience of how to make and how to judge a good boerewors.

“You will get to learn what a good boerewors is about, use what you learn in the competition and get a chance to be requested to serve as a judge at the competition,” she emphasised.

There are only 15 seats available and one can make your bookings at [email protected].