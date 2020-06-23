Select Page

Exams board eases promotional requirements

The National Examinations, Assessment and Certification Board approved the lowering of minimum promotion requirements for learners in Grades 1 to 9 from 40% to 35%.

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture in a statement said the new relaxation of promotion requirements replaces the policies in the National Promotion Policy Guide for Primary of 2015 and the National Promotion Policy Guide for Secondary of 2018 and is valid for the 2020 academic year only.

“The new promotion requirements are applicable to all Government and Private Schools registered with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and offering the Namibian curriculum unless written permission has been obtained from the Executive Director to deviate from it,” the ministry said.

The new curriculum intends to provide the standard for learning progression without repetition, during Grade 1 to Grade 9 years of schooling. Should it happen that a learner does not attain the grade level expectation, meaning the class teacher (Grades 1-3) or subject teachers (Grades 4-9) in consultation with the promotion committee is absolutely convinced that a learner would not benefit from progressing to the next grade, such a learner should repeat that grade. A learner may only repeat twice in the Junior Primary phase, twice in the Senior Primary phase and once in Junior Secondary phase.

Detailed information pertaining to the revised promotion requirements as it is laid out in Circular: Form ED8/2020 can be found and downloaded from the ministry’s website or its social media platforms.

 

