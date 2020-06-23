Select Page

Practise yoga from home on International Yoga Day

Jun 19, 2020

The High Commission of India will celebrate the sixth International Day of Yoga online on their Facebook page, on 21 June 2020 from 11:00 onwards.

Dr. Nikhila Hiremath, who teaches Indian Culture and Yoga at the Commission said the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), which is a set of easy yogic postures which can be practised by everyone and are immensely beneficial for health will be demonstrated.

“The practice of Yoga will not only help us face the current situation of COVID-19, but has an immense amount of therapeutic value, therefore, join the celebration from the comfort of your home and embark on this journey towards positive health,” she urged.

According to her the United National General Assembly passed a resolution on December 2014, declaring 21 June as International Day of Yoga recognising the holistic benefits of this timeless practice, the benefits of which pervade the boundaries of body, mind and soul.

“Yoga as a holistic approach to our complete well being has immense potential for achieving peace, internal and external harmony and happiness and the very fact that Yoga has survived over the centuries is sufficient defence and proof of the amazing results it can give,” she concluded.

 

