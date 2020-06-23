Select Page

Bank Windhoek adjusts interest rates

Posted by | Jun 19, 2020 |

Bank Windhoek adjusts interest rates

In response to the announcement by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia to decrease the policy rate as announced on 17 June, Bank Windhoek has reduced its Prime Lending Rate by 0.25% from 8.00% to 7.75%.

The interest rate changes will be effective from Tuesday, 23 June.

Furthermore the bank announced that the Mortgage Lending Rate will decrease from 9.00% to 8.75%.

Diederik Kruger, head of funding and liquidity management at Bank Windhoek commented, “While the possibility of more cuts cannot be ruled out at this point, we expect that the benefit from the sharp cuts will gradually alleviate the debt burden of our clients. This should see some recovery in economic activity.”

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Central Bank maintains interest rate unchanged at 6.5%

Central Bank maintains interest rate unchanged at 6.5%

23 October 2019

MTC seeks to knock-out gender violence. Upcoming project gains momentum

MTC seeks to knock-out gender violence. Upcoming project gains momentum

24 July 2019

Finance Ministry extends grace period for default tax payers

Finance Ministry extends grace period for default tax payers

16 March 2018

Shiimi and Iita anti-litter masks shortlisted at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

Shiimi and Iita anti-litter masks shortlisted at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

26 June 2017