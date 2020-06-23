Pick ‘n Pay to retrench more than 500 workers

Following unsuccessful talks and discussion with the Namibian Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU), Pick ‘n Pay has opted to retrench a large group of their workers.

Graeme Mouton, Managing Director of Pick ‘n Pay said the retrenchment will result in more than 500 Namibians becoming unemployed.

“Various rounds of discussions with the Union and shop stewards were unsuccessful in finding an alternative to retrenchments and we also considered the proposals presented by the Union, however these options did not deliver the cost savings required to sustain the business,” he explained.

Mouton said they are passionate about people and therefore all efforts were made to identify alternative measures to save the business while guarding as many jobs as possible.

“Due to the prolonged economic downturn and reduced consumer disposable income, the company experienced marginal to negative turnover growth over the past five years, plus COVID-19 and lockdown only compounded an already dire situation, necessitating business realignment to secure the business and jobs,” he concluded.