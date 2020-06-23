Select Page

Pick ‘n Pay to retrench more than 500 workers

Posted by | Jun 18, 2020 | ,

Pick ‘n Pay to retrench more than 500 workers

Following unsuccessful talks and discussion with the Namibian Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU), Pick ‘n Pay has opted to retrench a large group of their workers.

Graeme Mouton, Managing Director of Pick ‘n Pay said the retrenchment will result in more than 500 Namibians becoming unemployed.

“Various rounds of discussions with the Union and shop stewards were unsuccessful in finding an alternative to retrenchments and we also considered the proposals presented by the Union, however these options did not deliver the cost savings required to sustain the business,” he explained.

Mouton said they are passionate about people and therefore all efforts were made to identify alternative measures to save the business while guarding as many jobs as possible.

“Due to the prolonged economic downturn and reduced consumer disposable income, the company experienced marginal to negative turnover growth over the past five years, plus COVID-19 and lockdown only compounded an already dire situation, necessitating business realignment to secure the business and jobs,” he concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

NamPower to suspend power supply to local authorities, villages and some ministry departments

NamPower to suspend power supply to local authorities, villages and some ministry departments

4 July 2018

Power Trading vital in energy pool

Power Trading vital in energy pool

27 May 2016

Eco- entrepreneurship on youth agenda

Eco- entrepreneurship on youth agenda

25 November 2016

NUNW – workers must be treated fairly

NUNW – workers must be treated fairly

23 January 2015