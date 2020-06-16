B2Gold’s year-to-date corporate social investments exceed N$100 million

The Namibian operation of the Canadian gold major, B2Gold Corporation, this week made another very substantial contribution to the COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.

On Wednesday 17 June, the Managing Director of B2Gold Namibia, Mark Dawe presented the contribution of just over N$34 million to the Prime Minister, Hon Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, at a ceremony in Windhoek. At the same occasion, the gold mining company also made a N$6 million Community and Private Sector contribution.

This brings B2Gold voluntary CSR contribution to over N$100 million, year to date.

Earlier this year, the company contributed N$29 million as part of its annual Corporate Social Responsibility contribution for Education, Livelihoods, Health, Environment & Conservation and Arts & Culture.

This was followed in April by the first N$4 million contribution as part of the company’s COVID-19 response distributed through the NGO, Development Workshop of Namibia operating under the auspices of the Namibian Chamber of Environment.

Soon thereafter, B2Gold donated one thousand ounces of gold, valued at N$29 million, for conservation. The first tranche of N$3 million was disbursed to community-backed rhino conservation in the Kunene region.

“Our level of voluntary contribution to Namibia demonstrates our company’s sincere commitment to the improvement of livelihoods of all Namibians,” said Dawe.

Clive Johnson, President and Chief Executive of B2Gold Corporation in the just-published B2Gold 2019 Responsible Mining Report stated “A compelling test of a company’s commitment to responsible mining is evident when a crisis emerges. The COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted all facets of life in all corners of the world, has given our stakeholders a unique perspective into the heart of B2Gold and provides an opportunity to shine a light on our company values. B2Gold has responded with excellence in all aspects of our operations.”

Caption: The Right Honourable Prime Minister, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila (second from left) on Wednesday received a donation of just over N$34 million from the Managing Director of B2Gold Namibia, Mark Dawe (left). Witnessing the occasion are Ignasius /Awaseb (second from right), B2Gold Namibia’s Corporate Social Investment Manager, and Namasiku Nalisa, the company’s Public Relations Superintendent.