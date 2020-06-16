Free basic computer literacy programme in Kavango East to benefit youth

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) in the Kavango East Region last week launched it’s Free Basic Computer Literacy Programme aimed at empowering school-going learners and unemployed youth with computer literacy skills.

This is in light of the Ministry’s strategic plan 2017-2022, which is to accelerate ICT development, access, and use for an inclusive ICT smart Namibia.

Launching the programme in Rundu, Kavango East Governor, Bonifatius Wakudumo commended MICT’s regional office for developing such a noble initiative while noting that it will lay the foundation for an accelerated use and development of ICT.

“This training is very imperative as it is going to contribute towards the goal of leveraging ICT to unlock economic opportunities for an inclusive society,” Wakudumo said.

He further urged the selected participants to capitalize on the free opportunity given to them so that Namibia can become an ICT smart nation.

Furthermore, the Ministry has learnt that many young people in this particular region have little to no basic computer literacy nor do they have or own a computer. That is why we deemed it necessary to develop such a program to render skills to the community of Kavango East.

The training is expected to start this month and will last for three months. Due to the overwhelming response since the commencement of this initiative, the ministry decided to offer the program in groups to accommodate the applicants.

The programme will train school-going pupils between the ages of 12 and 17 and unemployed youth between the ages of 18 and 35. The ministry will also be offering these classes at its Library and Internet Café. Information Officers will be tasked with the responsibility of training this course.

“Moreover, we have also received requests from individuals from the community who wanted to volunteer and teach the course. They indicated that they wanted to be part of this programme as a way of giving back to the community, hence their involvement. As from the ministry side, we are very excited to receive such a request and we will surely partner up with these volunteers. Therefore, we call upon more partners to support the program so that the dream of having an ICT smart nation can be realised,” Wakudumo said.

According to Wakudumo said at the end of the program, participants are expected to receive a certificate of completion and attendance.

Meanwhile, the ministry plans to roll out the programme to all the six constituencies in the Kavango East Region as soon as resources become available.