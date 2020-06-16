Health Ministry receives thermal cameras from FirstRand

The FirstRand Namibia HOPE (Health Optimisation in a Pandemic Emergency) Fund recently donated 15 fever screening thermal cameras to the value of N$1.4 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

This was done in an efforts to strengthen the government’s efforts of detecting any early infections, thereby taking speedy protective measures.

The ministry will use the at high risk points of migration between regions and borders, as well as crowded areas such as hospitals to assist those on the front-line in identifying potentially infected people.

Sarel van Zyl from FirstRand Namibia said they are committed to taking decisive steps needed to continue to protect and develop the society, environment and economy at large.

“We are committed to augmenting the current Government and national initiatives towards creating a future of shared prosperity for all, and committed to leveraging our core capabilities, pulling people and solutions together to enable the greater good and shared value for all with whom we come in contact with,” he added.

Kalumbi Shangula, Minster of Health, expressed his gratitude for the support from FirstRand Namibian. “The support received will go along way in assisting government to achieve its objectives and to contain COVID-19 and more investment in preventative efforts are needed because if it is not managed it will become more complicated and difficult to manage,” he emphasised.

Established in April 2020, the HOPE Fund’s immediate objective is to accelerate the scaling of Namibia’s COVID-19 critical care capacity is particularly focus on supporting the medial structures and resources of the country.