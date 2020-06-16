Pepfar food relief reaches deep into Kunene

The communities in and around Epupa on the bank of the Kunene river received a consignment of food recently from the United States through the World Food Programme. The food is part of the US$8.6 million gift to Namibia to improve food security in those rural communities impacted most by the lockdown.

While all hygiene protocols were observed at the distribution point at the Epupa Outreach Centre, the Epupa community expressed their gratitude to the donors and to the government to help support them with adequate staple. The supplementary items typically include maize meal, beans and vegetable oil.

The US Embassy noted in a statement that the national food security programme will continue until July this year.

“The life-saving support programme which intends to meet the nutritional gap of food insecure families is funded by the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Implementing partners are distributing 10,000 metric tons of food to 350,000 Namibians in close cooperation with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health and Social Services,” the embassy stated.