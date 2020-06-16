Tech expert appointed Nedbank’s new Chief Operating Officer

A seasoned Information and Communication Technology (ICT) expert, Victor Ashikoto has been appointed as Nedbanks new Chief Operating Officer (COO), the bank announced this week.

With almost two decades’ working experience in senior roles across the banking, telecommunications, transport and energy sectors, Ashikoto will be largely responsible for the alignment of Nedbank’s strategy to key national initiatives, including the setting up of innovation, technology and payment capabilities and functionality within the organisation.

Welcoming the appointment, Richard Meeks, Acting Managing Director of Nedbank said, “We are delighted by the appointment. Victor has worked at the highest levels of corporate Namibia, building business units and operational networks across a wide range of companies and territories.”

At its core, the new COO owns the customer experience from an efficiency and operational perspective, together with the game-chasing rise of fintech, Meeks added.

Highlights of Ashikoto’s career include the setting up of a fully-fledged ICT department as an inaugural Executive; the management of various Business Process Re-engineering projects; the management of various multimillion dollar SAP implementation and upgrade projects in a number of Namibian institutions; co-managing the technical implementation and support of a core banking project; as well as the researching, defining and directing of a multimillion dollar port automation programme.

Ashikoto holds an MBA degree from the University of Stellenbosch, a B.Tech – Information Technology degree from the Namibia University of Science and Technology, as well as other qualifications in Project Management, Leadership, and General Management from various institutions.

Meanwhile, Ashikoto reiterated that Nedbank has a critical role to play alongside government and regulators in supporting our country’s financial ecosystem.

“As leaders, we need to embrace behaviours and mindsets that ensure we help businesses look ahead, speak about recovery and action the practice of true entrepreneurship,” he said.