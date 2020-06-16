Rössing Uranium, Union reach agreement on salary increase

CNNC Rössing Uranium and the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Rössing branch executive committee (BEC) last week concluded negotiations on salary increments for the year.

The miner in a statement said the negotiations were for the purpose of the 2020 wages agreement, effective 1 March 2020 and applicable to all employees in the Bargaining Unit from Grade 1 to 11 and Band L.

According to the company, for employees in the Grade 1 to 11 the basic salaries will be increased by 5%. In addition the monthly Company pension contribution will be increased by 3.5% from 12.5% to 16% while the monthly employee pension contribution will be increased by 2% from 6% to 8%.

Meanwhile for employees in the Band L the Individual Package (TGP) will increase by 4%, they added.

Caption: Signing session in Swakopmund – sitting are from left Johannes Hamutenya, Chairman, MUN Rössing BEC and Germano Musili, General Manager Organisational Resources (acting). Standing are from left Albertos Haraseb, Vice Chairperson MUN Rössing BEC and Edwin Tjiriange, General Manager, Asset Management and Projects.