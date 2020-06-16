Science Technology University to start phased return of students

The University of Science and Technology (NUST) announced that the Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation has approved their request to resume face-to-face classes.

Dr. Andrew Niikondo, Acting Vice-Chancellor of NUST said the earliest date that they can open for students to return to campus using a phased approach is 22 June.

“The transition of the country to Stage Three of lockdown measures has presented an opportunity for us to address challenges faced by students who could not attend online classes such as lack of devices and connectivity limitations,” he explained.

However he said the resumption of face-to-face classes should always take place in strict observation of recommended Standard Health and Hygiene Guidelines, which include, having no more than 50 students per class and observing social distancing protocols of at least 1.5 meters between persons at all times.

“In line with the health and safety protocols defined in the National Regulations and as directed by the Ministry of Health and Social Service, each person is also required to wear an appropriate face-mask and hygiene interventions must be increased across all facilities on the Main Campus and the 10 NUST Regional Centres,” he added.

According to Niikondo, in anticipation of this decision, they have ensured the campus is ready to start receiving students for face-to-face classes and laboratory work, however, not all face-to-face session can start on 22 June. “As such, we have adopted a phased return approach whereby students will return in smaller groups and not as an entire group, therefore, for the next week the affected students will be informed individually about when their face-to-face sessions will commence including details of how this will happen and the timetable, using our communication channels,” he informed.

He emphasised that invited students will be required to practice strict social distancing, wear protective masks, maintain the highest hygiene practice possible and comply with all the measures set to keep the campus environment safe.

“The implementation of this phased return for face-to-face sessions does not mean that the current emergency remote online teaching and learning will stop, and, students who do not receive an invitation from us to return to hostels, should please remain at home and continue to study as before through online remote learning,” he concluded.