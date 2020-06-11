Bunkering service at ports boosted as Engen secures services of 2000 MT Barge

Engen has enhanced bunkering supply in Namibia by acquiring the exclusive services of a 2000 MT Barge, which will be made available to rigs, support services and offshore passing vessels lying at anchorage, for the bunkering of Gasoil (10 PPM and 500 PPM) at the ports of Walvis Bay and Lüderitz.

Managing Director of Engen in Namibia, Christian Li, said the company is a firm supporter of Namport’s vision to attract increased cargo to the Port of Walvis Bay and position the Walvis Bay Corridor as a natural gateway for international trade, by offering direct access to principal shipping routes.

“The service of the Barge MT Sarah is a first for Namibia and a welcome addition to bunkering operations as it will help to decongest berths, offer a much-needed alternative to pipelines and truck delivery, and create much-needed employment,” added Li.

The Port of Walvis Bay is situated on Africa’s south-western coast, and as such, is a convenient and fast transit route, connecting southern Africa, Europe, Asia and the Americas.

“As a market leader in Namibia, Engen is driven by innovation and always looking for ways to best serve our customers,” continued Li. “Our bunkering service will enhance both port’s service offering, by attracting increased cargo into Southern Africa, which in turn will boost Namibia’s economy and create direct and indirect jobs.”

With many vessels already visiting the ports of Walvis Bay and Lüderitz annually, many more vessels pass without calling into port.

“The introduction of the barge will give Namibia both inshore and offshore, flexible, reliable and efficient supply options. This service will not only allow Engen Namibia to offer more effective bunkering facilities but will also boost the industry as a whole, as Barge MT Sarah is at the disposal of all stakeholders,” Li added

The Barge MT Sarah is 77.4 metres long and 10.6 metres wide and has a Gross Tonnage of 1372 Tons and a Deadweight of 1975 Tons. Pumping capacity is 200m³/hr.

Engen’s presence in Namibia dates to 1897 when the first operations were set up in Walvis Bay. Today, Engen Namibia has a head office in Windhoek, with terminal/depots in Walvis Bay, Grootfontein, Keetmanshoop, Ondangwa, Lüderitz and Windhoek.

Engen’s deep roots in Namibian communities fuel its commitment to safely deliver quality petroleum products to both commercial customers and to the public at over 60 retail convenience service stations across the country.