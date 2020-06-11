Government to subsidize masks for elderly, school children

The government this week announced that they have set aside N$20 million for the acquisition of face masks for the elderly and school children to protect them against COVID-19.

The Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila told parliament that the move is meant to help vulnerable members of society who cannot afford to buy masks at market price.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila added that three quarters of the budget will be used to acquire masks for all public schools and one quarter will cater for the elderly.

“We are not leaving any stone unturned in our quest to fight the pandemic and also assisting all members of the society to adhere to the laid down protection measures,” she said.

The prime minister added that her government will continue to subsidize COVID-19-related remedies for the benefit of the poor and marginalized people.

The country has so far confirmed 31 COVID-19 cases of which 17 have recovered.