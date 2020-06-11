Select Page

OYO receives boost for counselling services from De Beers Group

The Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) received a donation of US$10,000 from the De Beers Group to help develop their online counselling services.

The organisation in a statement said that they have had a youth counsellor present for years, on tours to provide on-the-spot services to learners and audience member who need assistance after seeing their performances.

“Soon we realised the need to follow up on cases and opened our dedicated helpline, 081 420 3015. The majority of cases we attend to are about teenage pregnancy, gender violence, bullying at school and feelings of suicide,” they emphasised.

The organisation said with the COVID-19 pandemic they developed videos that were presented on social media, NBC, OneAfrica TV and flighted during small group sessions.

“Our counsellor started to receive calls from new clients, therefore thanks to the donation from the De Beers Group we will try and make this service more sustainable, more efficient, easier to use and reach more people in particular the Karas Region,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

