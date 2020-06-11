Select Page

High cost of fodder production burdens dairy industry

Jun 10, 2020

The high cost of fodder production has made dairy production in Namibia less competitive, further aggravated by the non-availability of spent grain during the lockdown.

Bertha Ijambo, Agricultural Economist at the Namibia Agricultural Union said in order to reduce and control feed costs (which makes up 71% of the production costs), most dairy farmers are using spent grain, which is a by-product of beer brewing sourced from Namibia Breweries.

However, as a result of the State of Emergency declaration on the Covid-19 pandemic, which prohibited the sale of alcohol, there has been a non-availability of spent grain.

“The non-availability of spent grain resulted in high feed costs, reduced milk production and it forced farmers to change dairy rations to supplement for spent grain,” Ijambo explained.

 

