Distributors and manufactures of alcohol based sanitisers must comply with NSI requirements

The Ministry of Industrialization and Trade has announced that any person or legal entity, who wishes to manufacture, distribute or import alcohol based hand sanitisers locally, are expected to ensure that their products comply with the requirements of NAMS-SANS 409:2020.

In consultation with, the Namibian Standards Institution (NSI) the Ministry has made regulations regarding administrative requirements for alcohol based hand sanitisers trading within the Namibian market under Section 34 Subsection 1(d) of Standards Act, (Act 18 of 2005) as set out in Schedule No. 7021 in the Namibian Government Gazette.

They Ministry said this includes disinfectant alcohol based hand-rub, therefore importers, distributors and or manufactures are advised to acquaint themselves with the requirement contained in the alcohol based hand sanitisers regulations.

Manufactures and distributors have to apply and register their products that fall within the scope of these regulations with the NSI from 21 working days of its coming into effect, which was 3 June, to allow them to continue with production and distribution uninterrupted.

“Importers must apply for approval to import hand sanitisers into Namibia prior to shipment to obtain an attestation of conformity for the NSI, as a declaration attesting that the products have been manufactured in accordance with the provisions of the regulations in the country of origin and this document must be presented at point of entry in Namibia for clearance,” the ministry concluded.