MTC increases company visibility through ‘Paint Namibia Blue’ project

Following the launch of the MTC ‘Paint Namibia Blue’ Project in March, Omaruru, Okakarara and Omuthiya towns were among the latest beneficiaries of the MTC Paint Namibia Blue” Project, with a new fresh coat of paint dotted on some of the town’s land marks.

The project is aimed at increasing the company’s visibility, by creating opportunities that would benefit the growing numbers of unemployed youth, whom are earmarked for the various paints jobs in major towns selected as part of the project.

Tim Ekandjo, Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs at MTC maintained that “the plan and intention remains to only partner with local skillful and capable painters (men and women) to do the job; and these artisans will be drawn from the 121 constituencies which are planned to benefit from this undertaking. In order to ensure that the opportunity is shared equally, and fairly, the skill force to work in a particular constituency will be extracted from that specific constituency.”

Other towns targeted to get the blue brush soon will be Usakos, Karibib, Arandis and Swakopmund. More to come are towns in Otjozondjupa and Omaheke regions while ǁKaras and Hardap regions are schedule to be reached by July.

While acknowledging that the project will increase the visibility of MTC’s brand, Ekandjo also, with enthusiasm and a clear tone of appreciation, said that “last week MTC was lauded as Namibia’s most admired brand by Brand Africa, which is quite in sync with the objective (s) of “Paint Namibia Blue” project, which is to give the people job opportunities and at the same time push the company’s brand and what it stands for in the society to all corners of the country”.

Echoing same sentiments Joseph Mundjindi, Manager of Distribution, department responsible for the project implementation of the Paint Namibia Blue project, “youth employment is a big concern and it continues to grow at an alarming rate. “Even though it is temporally, we are quite proud that we have given the youth of Omuthiya and Omaruru the opportunity to earn an income, and that soon we will extend this project to other towns as well”.

With this project, we wish to contribute towards youth empowerment, hence we intend to solely partner with local skilful and capable painters (men and women) with outstanding portfolios to execute the task,” Ekandjo said.