Air Namibia charter flights cancellation temporary until further notice – official

National airline, Air Namibia has discontinued all charter flights with immediate effect, until further notice, an official confirmed this week.

The national flag carrier’s spokesperson Paul Nakawa said that the cancellation is temporary until further notice and it was necessitated due to operational requirements.

“Cancellation in our industry is a norm, nothing is sinister about this very recent one,” he added.

According to a released notice to the flying public on Monday, the airliner said the cancellation is of all earlier planned flights, inclusive of South Africa this week.

Nakawa said that other than the planned flights to South Africa, other cancelled repatriation flights were to London (Heathrow) and China.

Meanwhile, on 4 June, Air Namibia operated an international flight, repatriating Namibians and other citizens from Frankfurt and London. The flight successfully landed in Namibia with 127 passengers and cargo.

The airline further announced that the Eros – Walvis Bay Flights remain suspended until 22 June, due to the stage 1 lockdown restrictions re-enforced on the entire Erongo Region.