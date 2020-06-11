Select Page

Safe blood saves lives – Blood Transfusion Service calls for more blood donations

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia in collaboration with the Ministry of Health is calling on more people in Namibia and all over the world to become life-savers by volunteering to donate blood regularly.

World Blood Donor Day will once again be celebrated around the world on 14 June under the theme ‘Safe blood saves lives’.

The day and the theme is also a call to action to governments, national health authorities and national blood transfusion services to provide adequate resources and put into place system and infrastructures to increase the collection of blood from voluntary, non-remunerated blood donors, to provide quality donor care, to promote and implement appropriate clinic use of blood and to set up systems for the oversight and surveillance on the whole chain of blood transfusion.

In the light of this year’s theme the Blood Transfusion Service, the health ministry and the World Health Organisation are embarking on awareness-raising campaigns leading up to big blood drives in Windhoek, Walvis Bay and Ongwediva on Saturday, 13 June 2020.

Those interested in donating blood should be older than 16 years, weigh more than 50kg, lead a sexually safe lifestyle, and enjoy general good health. Donors are encouraged to eat a balanced meal within 3 – 4 hours of attending the clinic and feel healthy on the day of donation.

World Blood Donor Day blood donation clinics will take place at the Grove Mall Windhoek, Moerola Mall, Ongwediva and Platz Am Meer, Swakopmund from 09h00 to 14h30.

 

