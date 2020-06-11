N$970 million lost during recent alcohol trade ban – SAIF

The domestic economy lost N$970 million from direct alcohol sales during the recent ban of alcohol trade, according to the Self-Regulating Alcohol Industry Forum.

The regulator said coupled with the economy, approximately 70000 people employed directly or indirectly within the alcohol industry and their families of about 350,000 people, suffered tremendously while alcohol sale was banned since 28 March until the end of stage 2 of the lockdown measures.

“The impact and importance of the alcohol sector to the Namibian economy cannot be underestimated and we are elated to continue contributing to the local economy through taxes and other charges,” said Celeste Carstens, Chairperson of the Self-Regulating Alcohol Industry Forum.

Carstens further encouraged consumers to use caution and act with foresight when purchasing or consuming any alcoholic beverages.

“Cognisant of the significance of this sector to the economy, we implore all consumers, customers and Namibians to approach this re-opening with a sense of responsibility. Our behaviour and actions speak volumes in addressing and overcoming the effect of this pandemic and therefore we need to join hands and stand together in taking the necessary steps to keep it under control,” Carstens said.

As at current, alcohol in Namibia may only be bought on a take-away basis during the 3rd stage of the State of Emergency, with exception of the Erongo Region which has reverted to stage 1 until 22 June.