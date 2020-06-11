Meatco maintains strict rules pertaining to public, educational visits to abattoirs

Although the stage three lockdown conditions are much more relaxed, Meatco this week announced that it will still not accept members of the public or educational institution to visit the plant.

Meatco’s corporate affairs manager, Rosa Hamukuaja-Thobias said members of the public who buy a variety of meat products from the factory gate should refrain from entering the plant, but rather make their purchases at the MeatMa Outlet or Factory Gate Shop.

Hamukuaja-Thobias explained that the Meatco Abattoir plant processes meat products to niche markets and at this point it is still important to manage and ensure that the factory is not exposed to high risk situations.

“We are obliged to produce food that are of the highest quality and safety standardised measures needs to be adhered to,” she added.