Humanitarian relief aid to curb COVID-19 arrives courtesy of Air Namibia

The special Air Namibia flight to ferry medical supplies from Europe landed safely in Windhoek on Thursday afternoon.

The Executive Director in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi handed the medical items that were collected by respective missions in Germany and the United Kingdom, to the Ministry of Health and Social Services, on Friday.

The ministry in a statement said that the High Commission of Namibia to the United Kingdom (MIRCO) facilitated the transportation of the COVID-19 Humanitarian Relief Consignment, to Namibia.

3D Crowd UK donated 3000 face shields in order to support the efforts of the government to curb the spread of the virus.

3D Crowd is a group of thousands of volunteers, across the UK producing 3D printed face shields for essential frontline workers in health and social care organizations, during the Covid-19 crisis.

Speaking at the handover, Ashipala-Musavyi thanked all those involved in the making and transporting of medical equipment parts throughout the UK, for delivery to Namibia.

She noted that through this contribution, Germany and the United Kingdom have displayed solidarity, which also translated into moral support and assistance to Namibia, in dealing with the Corona virus.

In addition she also expressed Namibia’s appreciation to the Robert Koch Institute, the German Development Cooperation agency (GIZ) and the Namibia Friends in Business Network in Germany, Poland, Czech Republic and Turkey, who donated sanitizer gels, masks, plastic gloves, as well as sterile nasopharyngeal viral swabs and transport media without swabs stem.

She also voiced appreciation to Air Namibia for flying in the donations.

Caption: International Relations ministry officials received a consignment of medical items on Thursday when a special Air Namibia flight landed safely in Windhoek with crucial cargo. (Photograph the by Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation).