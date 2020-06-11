“Whether yes or no, we must provide responses”, says Geingob on decision-making of deals

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob said delays in decision-making continue to undermine the ability to concretize investment deals and secure development.

The head of state highlighted this when he delivered his first State of the Nation Address of his second and last term as President in Windhoek on Thursday.

“I have on different occasions urged Cabinet Ministers to timely provide responses to prospective investors. We cannot continue to keep people waiting indefinitely,” he said.

According to Geingob with increasing perceptions of corruption, ministers and officials may be apprehensive to take decisions, however, the new Cabinet is enjoined to timeously provide responses.

“Whether ‘yes’ or ‘no’ we must provide responses,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Geingob said in March 2020 he announced the establishment of the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board in the Presidency, to fast track Investment Promotion and SME Development, by facilitating a conducive business environment, investment promotion and sustainable SME development of which he said the head of the entity will be announced in due course.

According to Geingob, the 2019 Economic Growth Summit, convened under the auspices of the High-Level Panel on the Namibian Economy, mobilized N$14 billion in investment and financial commitments.