Nedbank Citi Dash scheduled for September

The 2020 Nedbank Citi Dash is scheduled to take place on 06 September in Windhoek, the organisers announced at a launch event this week.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Nedbank’s Chief Financial Officer, JG van Graan, said that the event was supposed to take place in the winter, but was postponed to September due to COVID-19 regulations governing social interactions.

Designed to showcase the local running talent, the race will comprise of an Elite 10km Run, as well as options of 5 km and 10km Fun Run or Walk, he said. Athletes will take up and down Independence Avenue, starting at Zoo Park.

“We have set a date for this year’s Nedbank Citi Dash. All the elements that set last year’s edition apart from anything else on the national running calendar will remain largely intact,” van Graan said.

Just like the previous two editions, the Nedbank Citi Dash presents a great opportunity to get everyone involved from every sector of our community.

Nedbank is therefore once again challenging corporates and schools to enter teams, and individuals to take up the challenge and participate in the event.

Other sponsors for the Nedbank Citi Dash include, Indongo Toyota, Namibia Health Plan (NHP), Coke-Cola and Olympia Optics.

Meanwhile, van Graan said that an official of the world’s largest and oldest ultramarathon race, the Comrades Marathon, coach Lindsey Parry, will once again provide his coaching skill towards the Nedbank Citi Dash, and will provide participants of the event exclusive insights to the world of running and prepare both body and mind for any challenge.

Entries are available at www.today.com.na.

Caption: Pictured at the launch this morning, Nedbank Namibia CFO, JG van Graan; Nedbank Namibia COO, Victor Ashikoto; Owner of Cycletec and race organizer, Patrick de Goede; and Namibian Sports Commission representative, Chalo Chaindo.