Students Financial Assistance Fund gives lifeline to locals studying abroad

Posted by | Jun 4, 2020 |

The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) will provide a once off payment up to the maximum of US$250 per student, to local students studying abroad.

This is part of the Fund’s contribution towards COVID-19 financial support, which is meant for both NSFAF funded as well as privately funded students abroad.

The Fund said in a statement that students should meet their COVID-19 financial support criteria which includes a signed addendum, 2019/2020 confirmation of academic progress report from an Institution of Higher Learning, graduation confirmation letter if applicable latest proof of registration, updated banking details and signed addendum contract for NSFSF beneficiaries.

For non-NSFSF beneficiaries the requirements include a fully completed online application, latest proof of registration, copy of Namibian identity, copy of Namibian Passport, copy of student visa, 2019/2020 confirmation of academic progress report from an Institution of Higher Learning, graduation confirmation letter if applicable and students signed contract issued after approval.

Furthermore all this information can be found via email address and documents can also be submitted to [email protected].

“This once off payment is independent of the normal provision made to NSFSF funded international students and shall be offered in a form of a loan, which is repayable upon graduation and please access the,” the Fund concluded.

 

