Conservancy residents kill lioness, N/aa’n kusé rangers had to save cubs

Posted by | Jun 4, 2020 |

Two emaciated lion cubs were recently rescued in the Anabeb conservancy near Sesfontein from a certain death, following the killing of their mother by villagers two months ago.

The two cubs were saved by the efforts of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism who co-opted the N/aa’n kusé Foundation as technical partner to locate, immobilise and relocate the animals to a safe sanctuary.

N/aa’n kusé Director, Dr Rudie van Vuuren told the Economist that the cubs have been relocated to the TimBila Nature Reserve near Erindi in the Omaruru district. This vast 25,000 hectare protected area is in the process of being transformed into an enclosed wildlife sanctuary for animals that need space after having been displaced from their natural environment. This is typically the result of human wildlife conflict.

The foundation’s Executive Director and well-known conservationist, Marlice van Vuuren undertook the search and rescue mission in Anabeb. She was assisted by two veterinarians and officials from the environment ministry. The trackers and guards working for the Desert Lion Conservation Trust helped to locate the cubs. From signs noticed in the bush, it is assumed that a third cub did not survive the ordeal without its mother and died.

At TimBila the cubs were released into a smaller enclosure where they will regain their strength while monitored by N/aa’n kusé rangers. Dr van Vuuren said it is their intention to establish a resident pride on TimBila as more relocated lions arrive.

 

