“Danger is still there” says President Geingob – Inaugurates COVID-19 Emergency ICU facility

A 15-bed COVID-19 Emergency ICU and a 10-bed Isolation facility at the Windhoek Central Hospital was inaugurated by the President HE Dr. Hage Geingob on Wednesday.

At the inauguration, Geingob cautioned the nation to not let their guards down as the “danger is still here”.

“Inauguration of this state-of-the-art facility shows that Namibia is serious in fighting this pandemic,” Geingob said. ‘We are lucky that we do not have any fatalities but our worry are the truck drivers and we continue to worry on how to handle them at borders while bringing the food supplies.”

Meanwhile he said the lives and health of Namibians remains the government’s priority during this pandemic.

The new COVID-19 ICU was remodelled from the Casualty Ward at the hospital and the Isolation facility was constructed in record time from 16 March.