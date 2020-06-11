Air Namibia reparation flight from Germany to land on Thursday

The Air Namibia reparation flight SW 9385/6 from Frankfurt to Windhoek (FRA-WDH) originally scheduled for 2 June will now take to the air on 03 June leaving at 17:00 local time.

Air Namibia in a statement said the aircraft that they intended to use for the repatriation exercise developed a technical problem which engineers could not resolve on time for the scheduled departure.

According to Air Namibia the flight will now depart from Frankfurt on 3 June and arrive in Windhoek on 4 June at 06:30.

Ben Kakonda, Head of Ground Operations at Air Namibia urged passengers to monitor their mobile phone and email address they gave during booking for any new information during the day.

“In case of changes, to the new published times an email or SMS will be send to your contact detail in our system,” he added.

“We apologise most sincerely for the delay and trust that this will not deter you from travelling with us in the future,” he concluded.